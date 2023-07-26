A Stamford GP surgery has one of the lowest patient satisfaction levels in the country.

Lakeside Healthcare Stamford has ranked the fourth worst surgery in the country for patient satisfaction, according to data from the 2023 edition of the NHS GP Patient Survey, analysed by MailOnline.

The survey, based on feedback from patients, assesses how the thousands of surgeries across the country are doing.

Just 25 per cent of Lakeside Healthcare Stamford survey participants describe their overall experience as good.

The surgeries with lower ratings than Lakeside Healthcare Stamford in this category are Medicus Select Care CCG for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes, Green Porch Medical Centre in Kent and Compass Medical Practice in Blackpool.

Most people seemed happy with their interactions with healthcare professionals but it was making appointments and contacting the surgery which drastically brought the score down.

Lakeside Healthcare Stamford, which has its main surgery in Ryhall Road, has faced criticism from patients since before the covid pandemic because of the length of time people queue on the phone to speak to a receptionist.

Staff at the surgery, which requires improvement according to the Care Quality Commission, will be reviewing the latest data and using it alongside findings from its own survey which was carried out earlier this year.

Dr Gavin Cattigan, non-executive director, said changes have been made including reintroducing pre-bookable appointment slots and a team working system so a duty doctor and nurse are located near the front desk.

He added: “The National GP Survey was collated between January and April, and the changes we have made began from the beginning of May, so unfortunately this will not be reflected yet in the national survey.”

A large-scale review of working practices involving all staff is currently underway at the Stamford surgery.

There is also an ongoing recruitment programme and Lakeside Healthcare Stamford hopes to welcome two new GP partners by the end of the year as well as nursing, pharmacy, dispensary and administrative staff.

Dr Cattigan said: “'I can understand that there is still a lot of frustration within the people of Stamford, and despite the positive changes we have made, we still need time to embed these, and we will continue to make further steps moving forward.”

A spokesperson for NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board believes the surgery ‘has made good progress to address a number of challenges over recent months’.

They added: “Significant resources and expertise from within the ICB have been mobilised to ensure the practice is able to build on recent improvements and provide high quality care for all patients.”

The full results for Lakeside Healthcare Stamford in the NHS GP Patient Survey are:

3 per cent find it easy to get through to the GP practice by phone

68 per cent find the receptionists are helpful

20 per cent are satisfied with appointment times available

3 per cent usually get to see or speak to their preferred GP when they would like to

35 per cent were offered a choice of appointment when they last tried to make one

58 per cent were satisfied with the appointment they were offered

95 per cent took the appointment they were offered

19 per cent describe their experience of making an appointment as good

75 per cent were given a time for their last general practice appointment

73 per cent say the healthcare professional they saw or spoke to was good at giving them enough time during their last general practice appointment

86 per cent say the healthcare professional they saw or spoke to was good at listening to them

78 per cent say the healthcare professional they saw or spoke to was good at treating them with care and concern

64 per cent felt the healthcare professional recognised or understood any mental health needs

84 per cent were involved as much as they wanted to be in decisions about their care and treatment

89 per cent had confidence and trust in the healthcare professional they saw or spoke to

89 per cent felt their needs were met during their last general practice appointment

63 per cent say they have had enough support from local services or organisations in the last 12 months

25 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

How do you feel about the ratings? Let us know by emailing smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk