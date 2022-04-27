Home   News   Article

Lakeside patients present doctors with tough questions at Stamford Town Hall

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 13:07, 27 April 2022
GPs have offered to meet patients more often in an effort to improve communications between Lakeside Healthcare and the people it serves.

A ‘patient participation group’ meeting attracted about 100 people on Tuesday (April 26), with many venting their frustration at not being able to speak to a GP easily.

Lengthy phone queues and three-week waits for appointments were raised as issues, as well as calls for an explanation of ‘what is going wrong at Lakeside in Stamford?’ when other practices seem to be coping.

