GrA’s Models shop owner says goodbye to shop

After almost three decades in the business, Gradon Forsyth will be saying goodbye to his model shop and taking a well-earned retirement.

Gradon began selling models, as GrA’s Models, in North Street in 1989, before expanding to the current shop in Scotgate four years later.

This all grew out of a childhood love of model cars which he has never lost.

His favourites were always Corgi and Dinky, and these continued to be favourites with his customers, together with Oxfords and EFE [Exclusive First Editions].

He said: “I have seen trends change as popularity increased. At the beginning, they were not viewed as a hobby, so customers would say they were purchasing for their children, when actually they were for themselves.”

He added: “I will miss it, particularly meeting other collectors from all over the world, but I have a strong interest in wildlife, particularly ornithology, and would like to spend more time enjoying it.

“I have always wanted to go to Shetland and am planning an extended tour of the islands.”

He continued: “The best part of selling was seeing the pleasure and satisfaction in my customers when they found a new model or one they had been seeking out for some time.

“I would like to thank all my regulars and everyone and anyone who has frequented my shop over the past 29 years.”

Gradon will be retiring from the business and closing his shop for the final time on Saturday, March 17.