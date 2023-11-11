An online auction is supporting four good causes.

Stamford-based Edge Venues and Trinity Event Solutions has chosen to support Second Helpings, Don’t Lose Hope, Bumps and Beyond and Three Counties Dog Rescue.

Staff have been collecting donations during the year while travelling to venues across the country.

Edge Venues and Trinity Event Solutions is hosting an online auction and collecting gifts for children

Prizes include luxury weekends away, golf breaks, a signed England rugby shirt, afternoon teas, canvas art, fine dining, an escape room experience and Leona Lewis concert tickets.

The lots are being released in batches during the next few weeks at www.edgevenues.com

Chief executive officer Jacqui Kavanagh said: “The cost of living crisis is having such a negative impact on the fundraising efforts of small charities so we’re supporting multiple local charities which in turn support those in need during tougher times.

“We’re immensely grateful for the support of all the wonderful industry venues and hotels who have donated items to auction. Without them, we couldn’t do this.”

Second Helpings is a Stamford organisation which aims to reduce the amount of food waste going to landfill while Bumps and Beyond provides free children’s equipment and clothing.

Three Counties Dog Rescue is based in Bourne and seeks to re-home pets while Don’t Lose Hope provides counselling and mental health support.

Staff are also collecting Christmas gifts for children which will be handed out by Bumps and Beyond.