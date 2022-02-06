Runners can still grab a place in a run that starts and finishes in Stamford.

The Stamford Striders Valentine's 30k will see up to 750 runners set off at 11am on Sunday, February 13, on an 18-mile course through the villages and countryside north of Stamford.

The circuit from Stamford Welland Academy passes through Little Casterton, Tolethorpe, Pickworth, Holywell and Great Casterton.

Near the start of the Stamford Striders Valentine's 30k race

Members and supporters of Stamford Striders will be on-hand around the course to provide refreshments and plenty of cheering and encouragement.

Entry is £35 with a discount for people who have UK Athletics membership.

To find out more visit www.stamfordstriders.org