Art fans have the chance to join a one-off workshop at the William Cecil Hotel in Stamford.

Just seven places remain for a day-long event being hosted by Steve Huison in support of the Phoebe Research Fund.

Steve, an artist and actor who appeared in the film The Full Monty and in soap Coronation Street, will look at portraits, scaling and how to view things differently.

The William Cecil in Stamford

Money raised through the event will support The Phoebe Research Fund, set up by Zoe Crowson whose daughter, Phoebe, suffers from recessive dystrophic epidermolosis bullosa.

The condition causes the 10-year-old’s skin to blister and break away at the slightest touch. Phoebe also suffers internal blisters which can lead to problems with swallowing and choking.

The Phoebe Research Fund has already raised £120,000, to fund research towards a cure.

Steve Huison, who played Eddie Windass in Coronation Street, outside The Rovers Return with Debbie Rush who played Anna Windass

Zoe met Steve while working on a film together where she told him about Phoebe, and she has booked a place on the workshop too.

The workshop takes place at The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford on February 28. Tickets priced £65, including lunch, are available by e-mailing info@phoeberesearch.org.uk

