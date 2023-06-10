A group that encourages good beer to be served locally has relaunched its magazine.

Tiny Pint from Rutland Camra will be available in pubs and clubs around the county, and on the website rutland.camra.org.uk

It includes news and information about forthcoming events, new brews, and the activities of the branch.

Tiny Pint is back

The relaunch edition coincides with Rutland Camra’s 10th Beer Festival (Thursday, June 22 to Sunday, June 25) at Rutland County Museum in Catomos, Oakham.

Tiny Pint includes details of the Oakham Ale Trail for people can follow, Rutland pub histories, and a ‘Desert Island Drinks’ feature with long-serving branch secretary Dave Casewell.

There is also an article on the link between books and beer written by crime fiction writer and branch member Adam Croft.