Angry graffiti removed in Kesteven Road, Stamford but pothole is left by Lincolnshire County Council

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 16:00, 13 July 2022

An angry resident resorted to graffiti to highlight a pothole that left children injured.

The anonymous painted daubed ‘SKDC sort it out’ on the junction of Kesteven Road and Willoughby Road in Stamford last week, in a message directed at South Kesteven District Council.

Roads are under the remit of Lincolnshire County Council, which sent someone to paint over the message - mainly because it included a crude image.

