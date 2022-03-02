People can create their own trees at a workshop that will appeal to those keen to 'grow their own'.

The three-hour event will provide guidance in grafting fruit trees and help turn those attending into amateur propagators.

According to Adam Cade from Stamford Community Orchard Group, grafting is the true mark of gardening expertise, but it is also easy to learn and fun to do.

People can take home their tree

He said: "In this hands-on workshop you will graft and take home a low-maintenance fruit tree that can produce fruit organically without harmful spraying."

The workshop is £20 per person and includes a grafted tree of a local heritage variety. It takes place on Saturday, March 19 from 10am at Rutland Showground, and is being held in conjunction with Rutland Agricultural Society. The event will be led by Gareth Powell, Denis Smith and Adam Cade.

Places are limited so people are encouraged to apply early by emailing: scogchair@gmail.com