Graham, 79, skydives for hospice

Graham Creedy plunged 12,000 feet for the Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall Hospice and inset in the plane Photo: Nakhon McClay

Graham Creedy, 79, took part in the tandem skydive at the Sibson Airfield on Saturday - and raised more than £2,500 for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall hospice in Peterborough.

Graham, of Uffington, said: “It went very well - I enjoyed it very much. I have never done anything like this before. It was scary at first but I enjoyed it.”

And Graham, a former Royal Navy supply officer, said he may consider doing another skydive in the future.

He said: “I think I might enjoy it more the second time. In a way I think it might be a little bit more less terrifying. I’m not saying I will but I wouldn’t say no.”

Graham, who is married to Vanessa, is a member of the Stamford branch of the U3A.

After he attended a presentation on the hospice at one of the group’s sessions last year he became fascinated by its work.

Soon after the presentation, he went on a tour of the hospice and after seeing how it operates firsthand he was inspired to do a skydive to raise cash for it.

“I was shown the new wing which they built recently - I was very impressed by the facilities and the care they give to people, usually in the last days of their lives,” Graham said.

“I felt I wanted to do something for them - this is what I came up with.”

Graham received sponsorship from friends from across the world in far-off places such as Rome and Canada.