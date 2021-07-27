Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Grand View Care Home opens in Uffington Road, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 16:18, 27 July 2021
 | Updated: 16:51, 27 July 2021

An 80-bedroom care home with views over the River Welland to Burghley Park was officially opened on Tuesday.

Mayor of Stamford Gloria Johnson was invited to cut the ribbon at Grand View in Uffington Road, before unveiling a plaque recording the date of the opening.

The home has been built for Alysia Caring, which already has care homes in Peterborough and Ipswich, and is due to open another site in Barleythorpe, Oakham later in the year.

Mayor Gloria Johnson cuts the ribbon
Mayor Gloria Johnson cuts the ribbon

The new development in Stamford is described as the company's 'flagship' care home.

Before cutting the ribbon, Coun Johnson (Con) gave a short speech wishing staff well in Stamford, and quipping that she had "already booked her room" at Grand View because she thought it was "amazing".

Joining her for the opening ceremony were Coun Sheila Sismore (Ind), and representatives from Morrisons supermarket, as several members of the care home's new team of staff.

Lauren Liveras, chief executive of Alysia Caring
Lauren Liveras, chief executive of Alysia Caring

Grand View provides residential, nursing and dementia care as well as short respite stays for people.

In addition to restaurants on each of the three floors, the home has a hairdressing salon, a pub called The Welland Arms, a cinema and a restaurant which residents can reserve to have a meal with visitors.

The first residents have moved in to Grand View.

Grand View off Uffington Road, Stamford
Grand View off Uffington Road, Stamford
The ground floor bar
The ground floor bar
The entrance has a feature fish tank
The entrance has a feature fish tank
The private dining room can be booked by residents and their families
The private dining room can be booked by residents and their families
The home has a pub
The home has a pub
Residents can have their hair done and a manicure
Residents can have their hair done and a manicure
Head chefs Marc Carnie and John Bosco
Head chefs Marc Carnie and John Bosco
The celebration cake
The celebration cake
The chefs created a fine spread for the opening
The chefs created a fine spread for the opening
Homes News Human Interest Stamford Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE