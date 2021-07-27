An 80-bedroom care home with views over the River Welland to Burghley Park was officially opened on Tuesday.

Mayor of Stamford Gloria Johnson was invited to cut the ribbon at Grand View in Uffington Road, before unveiling a plaque recording the date of the opening.

The home has been built for Alysia Caring, which already has care homes in Peterborough and Ipswich, and is due to open another site in Barleythorpe, Oakham later in the year.

Mayor Gloria Johnson cuts the ribbon

The new development in Stamford is described as the company's 'flagship' care home.

Before cutting the ribbon, Coun Johnson (Con) gave a short speech wishing staff well in Stamford, and quipping that she had "already booked her room" at Grand View because she thought it was "amazing".

Joining her for the opening ceremony were Coun Sheila Sismore (Ind), and representatives from Morrisons supermarket, as several members of the care home's new team of staff.

Lauren Liveras, chief executive of Alysia Caring

Grand View provides residential, nursing and dementia care as well as short respite stays for people.

In addition to restaurants on each of the three floors, the home has a hairdressing salon, a pub called The Welland Arms, a cinema and a restaurant which residents can reserve to have a meal with visitors.

The first residents have moved in to Grand View.

Grand View off Uffington Road, Stamford

The ground floor bar

The entrance has a feature fish tank

The private dining room can be booked by residents and their families

The home has a pub

Residents can have their hair done and a manicure

Head chefs Marc Carnie and John Bosco

The celebration cake