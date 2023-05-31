A grandad with plenty of ‘get up and go’ has run an ultra marathon.

Nick Clarke of Uppingham marked his 65th birthday by completing the event in the Azores recently.

Running on behalf of the Pregnancy Sickness Support charity, Nick completed the 57km (36-mile) course in 10 hours and 47 minutes.

Nick Clarke completed an ultra marathon for charity

He was one of 70 people taking on the Azores 50 race on the mid-Atlantic island of Sao Miguel.

The course climbed to the rim of the extinct volcano, Sete Cidades, before returning to sea level and finishing in the island’s capital, Ponta Delgada.

“Despite four months of marathon training on the hills and tracks around Rutland Water, the course was very demanding,” said Nick, who had been running since 2016.

The ultra marathon involved a lot of climbing

“After low cloud and mist on the climb up to the rim, the weather cleared and we were treated to some amazing views of the double lake in the caldron.

“The toughest part of the race was the descent in the afternoon. Crossing the line I was overwhelmed by a sense of real achievement and the first beer afterwards was unbelievable good.”

Nick has raised more than £1,200 for the charity that supported his daughter-in-law through two difficult pregnancies.

“I can’t thank all the generous people who have contributed enough,” he said.

Over the rim of the volcano

“Seeing money coming in kept me going through the long days of training.”

Nick’s smart watch counted more than 90,000 steps on the day and calculated he burned 4,800 calories on the run.