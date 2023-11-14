A grant of nearly £8,000 has funded new doors at a village hall.

South Witham Parish Council has installed new doors at the village hall in Water Lane.

As well as visual benefits, the new doors have improved access for pushchair and wheelchair users and the energy efficiency of the hall by eliminating draughts.

A yoga group stood next to the new doors at South Witham Village Hall

The improvements were made possible by a £7,981 grant from the FCC Communities Foundation, which awards money to groups from funds donated through the Landfill Communities Fund.

Penny Horne, FCC Communities Foundation grant manager, said: “It’s wonderful to see something we have funded finally complete and ready to make such a difference to the users of South Witham Village Hall.

“FCC Communities Foundation is always happy to consider grant applications for projects that benefit local communities and this is a great example of what can be achieved.”