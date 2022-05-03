A grant will help improve access at a community centre for those who can’t manage the steps.

South Kesteven District Councillor Richard Cleaver (Ind - Stamford All Saints') is using £500 of his ward member grant to support ongoing renovation work at All Saints' and St John’s Unity Centre, Stamford.

It follows improvements including a new kitchen window, repairs to the gate and a refitted kitchen in recent months.

Coun Richard Cleaver and Father Neil Shaw, rector of All Saints’ with St John’s Church

Coun Cleaver said: “I’m pleased to be able to help further improve what is busy focal point for the local community. This latest work will allow additional use of the premises by those with disabilities."

The former St John’s School was opened in 1861on the corner of Scotgate and West Street and is now the All Saints and St John’s Unity Centre - an important community space.

The centre is regularly used by organisations including Stamford Foodbank, Sixth Stamford Cubs group, Scouts and Beavers as well as by private users for activities such as keep fit classes, dog training and mother and toddler groups.

All Saints’ with St John’s Church rector Fr Neil Shaw said: “This grant is very welcome and will take forward plans for disabled access to the Unity Centre.

"We are hoping to get the project finished by the end of the summer.”