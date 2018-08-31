Grant to keep town blooming

Stamford in Bloom co-ordinator Ann Ellis with Coun Matthew Lee, the Leader of South Kesteven District Council (3792264)

Stamford in Bloom will continue to blossom with backing from the Leader of South Kesteven District Council.

Coun Matthew Lee (Con) has donated £100 from his ward member grant fund to boost the town’s floral impact.

Judging has taken place for the town’s entry in this year’s East Midlands in Bloom competition and the results will be revealed in

September.

The donation will help fund replanting with winter flowers – before the emphasis turns to next year’s summer effort.

Coun Lee said: “The work put in by the Stamford in Bloom this year has made a real difference to the

town.

“We know that residents and visitors alike appreciate the flowers and in turn it attracts more people and gives our local economy a boost.

“Many businesses and residents have taken part and the benefit is clear to see.”

Stamford in Bloom co-ordinator Ann Ellis said: “It’s been a tough year for our floral features in challenging weather conditions but we’ve pulled out the stops for our first year in the competition after a 30-year break – and everyone made a great effort for our town’s

contribution.”

There are 13 key areas to view on a Heritage Route walk around Stamford, taking in churches, greens, the Town Hall and Red Lion Square.

Other funding comes from Stamford Town Council and Skells Trust.

South Kesteven District Councillors have a ward member grant of £1,000 to spend in their local area.

Coun Lee represents people in Stamford St Mary’s.