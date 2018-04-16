Grantham and Stamford MP backs Syria bombing

Nick Boles has defended the bombing raid in Syria and his government’s role in it.

In recent days, the Grantham and Stamford MP, has explained his stance, whilst also citicising the views of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Following the air strikes involving the US, Britain and France, the MP said on social media: “The UK is right to join the US and France in taking limited military action to punish Assad for his use of chemical weapons. Upholding the vital international prohibition on the use of such weapons is a crucial national interest.”

Mr Boles also tweeted on Saturday: “The PM does not require specific parliamentary authorisation to fulfill her primary responsibility to protect our national interest. Parliament will rightly probe her explanation of the reasons for her decision but there is no need for a vote.”

The MP then expanded his views further on the role of parliament and military action.

He said: “Constitutionally there is no requirement for Parliamentary authorisation. Military action is a prerogative power exercised by the PM. Role of Parliament is to hold the Government to account.

“Politically we should distinguish between 1) military action to defend our national security and protect vital national interests like the international ban on chemical weapons, and 2) military intervention in pursuit of regime change or “wars of choice”.

“The latter should be preceded by full debate in Parliament and a vote, as with Iraq in 2003 and Libya in 2011. Holding a vote on plans to punish Assad’s first use of chemical weapons in 2013 was a serious error which should not be repeated.”

He also retweeted the White Helmets, the Syrian volunteer civil defence organisation who showed pictures said to be of children suffering in the recent chemical attack widely blamed on Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad, which led to the bombing raid a few days ago.

Yesterday, following Jeremy Corbyn’s appearence on the Adrew Marr Show, Mr Boles slammed the Labour leader for seeking a ‘War Power’s’ law that would prevent Prime Ministers from taking military auction unless authorised by parliament.

Mr Corbyn also said: “I can only countenance involvement in Syria if there is UN authority behind it.”

This led Mr Boles to tweet afterwards: “Truly Jeremy Corbyn is now Putin’s “useful idiot”. As a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia has a veto. So Corbyn is saying he will only back action that Putin supports.

“Yet again Jeremy Corbyn wants to give Vladimir Putin the benefit of the doubt. When push comes to shove he cannot be trusted to protect our security or defend Britain’s national interest.”

However, public reaction was split on the MP’s comments, with some people saying Jeremy Corbyn was a “rational voice,” the UK was “an American satellite state” with Theresa May “under orders from Trump.”

Critics also said Jeremy Corbyn was simply holding the government to account, Theresa May was fuelling a potential war with Russia and also ignoring atrocities committed by the Saudi government in Yemen.