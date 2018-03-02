Grantham and Stamford MP backs Theresa May’s ‘hard facts’ speech on Brexit

Nick Boles has lavished praised on Theresa May following today’s speech about Brexit.

The Grantham and Stamford MP tweeted: “All of the PM’s best qualities on display in today’s speech: serious, pragmatic, firm, with a strong grip of the detail. I hope her counterparts now understand that she won’t be bounced or bullied or bamboozled.”

Mr Boles, who backed Remain in the 2016 EU referendum, also retweeted similary supportive tweets from Pro-Leaver Michael Fabricant MP, and Pro-Remainer Nicky Morgan MP.

In the speech, delivered at 1.30pm, the Prime Minister warned that “no-one will get everything they want” out of Brexit negotiations but she is confident a deal can be done.

And when it came to a future EU economic partnership, both sides had to accept “hard facts”.

Single market access would be “less than it is now” and the UK would have to pay into some EU agencies.

The PM also she would not threaten to walk out of talks and told the EU: “Let’s get on with it.”

The UK is due to leave the EU on March 29 but seeks a transition period of around two years to ease the process for business.

Mrs May believed differences over legal arrangements could be resolved so trade talks could begin.

And she warned outside the single market: “In certain ways, our access to each other’s markets will be less than it is now.”

Furthermore, the UK could not expect to “enjoy all the benefits without all of the obligations” of membership.

Another “hard fact,” the PM warned, was the UK would still continue to be affected by EU law and some decisions of the European Court of Justice - as the ECJ rules on whether EU agreements are legal - but she stressed that the “jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in the UK must end”.

She also said the UK may choose to remain “in step” with EU regulations in areas like state aid and competition, in order to get “good access” to markets.

Earlier in the week, Mr Boles warned against the EU ‘bullying’ Britain over the Customs Union.

He tweeted: “I voted Remain. I can see some advantages in a customs union. But I will not be bullied by an arrogant Commission conspiring with opposition parties to undermine the elected UK government and the integrity of our Union. Back in your box, @MichelBarnier”