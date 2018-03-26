Grantham and Stamford MP to join anti-semitism rally

Nick Boles has said he will be joining the rally against anti-semitism in parliament Square this afternoon.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews have called for the rally at 5.30pm following controversy regarding Jeremy Corbyn and his membership of Facebook groups that contain anti-semitic messages.

Mr Boles responded to an invite from the board and the Jewish Leadership Council which was sent out on social media.

It said: “ Day in day out we the Jewish community face increasing antisemitism. Enough is enough.

“The leadership of the Jewish community will be delivering a letter to the Parliamentary Labour Party in advance of its meeting at 6pm.

“We call on members of our community and all those who oppose antisemitism to join us in Parliament Square at 5:30pm to show solidarity.”

Mr Boles tweeted his support: “I’ll be there.”

Last week, the Grantham & Stamford MP, also tweeted his support for a call from Sajid Javid MP for parliament to debate the issue of anti-semitism.

Mr Javid tweeted to Mr Corbyn: “I challenge you to turn up and personally speak for the Opposition. Your opportunity to explain why you defend the world’s oldest hatred.”

Mr Boles responded: “Well done,Saj, count me in.”

As anger over the issue flared up on Sunday, Mr Corbyn tweeted: “Labour is an anti-racist party and I utterly condemn antisemitism, which is why as leader of the Labour Party I want to be clear that I will not tolerate any form of antisemitism that exists in and around our movement.”