Grantham area lottery winners urge South Kesteven to look for missing ticket.

A lottery ticket worth more than £9.5 million has yet to be found.

Lottery organisers Camelot renewed their pleas on Friday for people to look for the ticket, but today they said the claim was still outstanding.

Last week, they reported that the missing ticket worth £9,561,853, was bought in South Kesteven.

The ticket was for the Lotto draw of Saturday April 7 and contained the six winning numbers 1, 4, 31, 33, 52 and 55.

A media event to raise awareness of the missing ticket was held in Grantham on Friday.

Staged at Wyndham Park, which recently was awarded £818,000 of lottery money, it featured lottery winners Jim and Maureen Emerton.

The couple, who moved from Leicester to the Grantham area, following their £4.5 million win in 2012, urged people to search for the tickets.

They believe the ticket may be stuffed in a coat as the draw coincided with wintry weather.

Since the win, the couple have enjoyed many holidays, including cruises. They have helped their two children buy houses and cars and they give to charity.

They added: “I hope these people claim this money. They do not know what they are missing. They have to get their tickets and enjoy life. They will certainly do that by winning lotto.”

People have until October 4 to make their claim.