Grantham parents reunited with ambulance crew who delivered baby in snowstorm

Parents whose baby was born in the back of an ambulance, when their vehicle and ambulance became stuck in the snow, have been reunited with the ambulance crew who delivered their baby into the world and the gritter who freed the vehicle from the snow.

Sarah Anderton, 30, of Lindisfarne Way, Grantham, was on her way to hospital with her husband Gareth Barrett, 33, on February 28, when her contractions became stronger and their car became stuck on the A1.

Gareth, worried his wife would not make it to the hospital, called 999.

Emergency call taker Lucy Channer was able to provide help in getting Sarah and Gareth to meet the ambulance on a side road away from the dual carriage way. Unfortunately their car had become gridlocked in traffic and stuck in the snow on the A1.

Simon Greaves, a gritter from Kier, working on behalf of Highways England was on the A1 in his gritting machine when Gareth was able to get out of the car and ask for his assistance.

Driving around Stamford, looking for Sarah and Gareth, duty operations manager Rachael Wallace was first on scene, shortly followed by ambulance crew paramedic James Olgesby and technician Phillip Lane.

After getting Sarah in the back of the ambulance, it soon became apparent that baby Arlo was going to arrive sooner than expected and within 10 minutes he was welcomed into the world.

Sarah said she remembered thinking that everybody had said we was going to leave to go to the hospital but remembered thinking we are not moving.

Rachael added: “We started trying to move but due to vehicles being stuck everywhere we soon had to stop and became stuck ourselves. We tried putting the snow socks on the ambulance until a gentleman from close by came to help with his 4X4. He pulled us out.”

When the ambulance became unstuck Sarah was transported to Peterborough hospital for her and Arlo to be checked over.

Sarah said: “I was sat in Peterborough hospital, holding Arlo thinking, did this really just happen to us? I am grateful to everybody that day for their help.”

Sarah, Gareth, daughter Emily and baby Arlo were reunited with the ambulance crew, Lucy and Simon at Grantham Ambulance Station this afternoon.