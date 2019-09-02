Rutland County Council green bin collections postponed in the villages of Stocken, Stretton, Clipsham and Greetham due to four-car smash on the A1 north of Stamford
Published: 16:30, 02 September 2019
| Updated: 16:31, 02 September 2019
Green bin collections for garden waste have been postponed due to a four-car crash on the A1 this afternoon (September 1).
Rutland County Council said residents in Stocken, Stretton, Clipsham and Greetham will have their green bins collected tomorrow (September 2) as the dustcart cannot unload at Colsterworth.
They have apologised for the delay.