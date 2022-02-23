Volunteers are being sought to help sow the seeds to a town’s greener future.

Community interest project Team Stamford wants to build on its project to sow wildflower seeds in Stamford’s grass verges to reduce the need for grass-cutting.

Ths also helps meet one of Stamford Town Council’s aims of decreasing the town’s carbon footprint.

Team Stamford

Amanda Wheeler, who is chairman of Team Stamford and a town councillor, said: “Last year we had a great response with children and adults all joining in.

“We hope to add more sites every year so more of Stamford’s verges can bloom with wildflowers.”

The project is supported by volunteers from Team Stamford, Stamford Town Council and Lincolnshire County Council, which provided a grant of £500 for seeds.

Matthew Davey, environment and community projects officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We are delighted to be able support community-led projects such as this that benefit wildlife and make our towns and villages nicer places to live.”

The project needs volunteers on Saturday, March 5, at Casterton Road in Stamford from 9am. Volunteers will meet at the Chatsworth Road junction.

Volunteers are also needed on Saturday, March 19 on North Street in Stamford from 9am and will meet at North Street car park.