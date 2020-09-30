Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Green light for Aldi supermarket on Uffington Road in Stamford despite road safety concerns

By Steve Creswell
-
steve.creswell@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:29, 30 September 2020
 | Updated: 14:31, 30 September 2020

It’s all systems go for the construction of a £5 million Aldi supermarket in Stamford after plans were given the green light.

Members of South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee unanimously backed an application by the retail giant at a meeting on Wednesday (September 30).

This was despite some concerns around road safety, and particularly the inclusion of a pedestrian ‘refuge’ on Uffington Road, rather than a zebra crossing.

BusinessEnvironmentStamford Steve Creswell
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE