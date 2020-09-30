Green light for Aldi supermarket on Uffington Road in Stamford despite road safety concerns
Published: 14:29, 30 September 2020
| Updated: 14:31, 30 September 2020
It’s all systems go for the construction of a £5 million Aldi supermarket in Stamford after plans were given the green light.
Members of South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee unanimously backed an application by the retail giant at a meeting on Wednesday (September 30).
This was despite some concerns around road safety, and particularly the inclusion of a pedestrian ‘refuge’ on Uffington Road, rather than a zebra crossing.