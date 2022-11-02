A school is one step closer to becoming net zero after its solar panel plans were given the green light.

Stamford Welland Academy has been given permission for 120 solar panels to be installed at its site in Green Lane.

The school already has 42 solar panels on the roof.

The plans are part of a £3m investment to support goals set by Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust, which runs Stamford Welland Academy, of becoming as close to net zero as possible by 2030.

Funding for the solar panels was secured through the Government’s public sector decarbonisation scheme which provides grants for energy efficiency measures.