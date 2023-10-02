A £1 million project lighting the way to saving energy and money has been given the go-ahead.

Streetlights will be upgraded to LED lamps across Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings.

South Kesteven District Council on Thursday (September 28) approved the upgrade, which will cost £1 million and result in savings of £200,000 a year.

Street lamps illuminated just above the horizon, photographed against a darkening sky.

Deputy council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind) has been campaigning for the change for five years and encouraged councillors to support the switch, described by him as a no-brainer.

Coun Mark Whittington (Con) described it as making “perfect sense” as it provides a ‘fantastic financial return’ as well as being better for the environment.

It was added by Coun Phil Dilks (Ind) that greener options don’t have to cost more.

South Kesteven District Council is responsible for 3,893 lights across the district while Lincolnshire County Council has 10,840 in the same area.

The question of whether South Kesteven District Council’s lights will be dimmed or turned off overnight, will be discussed by the committee in December.