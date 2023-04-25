Home   News   Article

Stamford and Rutland groups can apply for money from the National Grid Green Spaces Fund

By Andrea Scholes
Published: 08:00, 25 April 2023

Community groups across Stamford and Rutland can apply for grants to help enhance green spaces.

The National Grid Green Spaces Fund can be used for projects which encourage more wildlife, improve air quality, redcue noise or deliver health benefits.

Suggested projects include new allotment sites, bird boxes, gardening workshops, seating areas in parklands and forest school projects. The firm is particularly keen to help vulnerable people overcomes barriers to accessing green spaces.

The National Grid Green Spaces Fund is open for groups in Stamford and Rutland
Registered charities can apply for up to £10,000 while grants for unregistered groups are capped at £2,000.

