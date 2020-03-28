The owner of a fruit and veg stall in Stamford town centre has thanked people for continuing to support his business.

Nathan Wills has been selling fresh food on High Street for more than 10 years and has built up a solid base of loyal customers.

But the nationwide lockdown in the face of the coronavirus pandemic posed a serious threat to his livelihood with people told to stay at home as much as possible.

Brother and sister Nathan and Lauren Wills at the stall on Wednesday (32381545)

Thankfully, despite many people choosing to buy their essential provisions at supermarkets Nathan’s customers have continued to visit his stall over the past few days.

“People have been amazing,” he told this newspaper. “I can’t thank them enough. We’ve been really busy and people are sticking to the two-metre rule.”

Nathan and his sister Lauren have put up tape to help enforce the rules and limit contact between people.

Nathan's Fruit & Veg stall in Stamford (32381511)

And they say there have been no problems with supply meaning people still have access to the freshest fruit and vegetables.

“Everyone has been really supportive,” said Lauren. “We want people to know we’re still here every day, Monday to Saturday.”

