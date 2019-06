Toft Hotel golf course greenkeepers Darryl Vaus, James Dair, Andrew Bailey and Darryn Lloyd will be playing four rounds of golf on June 26 to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

They are taking part in the longest day of golf and expect to be playing from 4.30am to 8pm in memory of Darryl’s dad, who was cared for by Macmillan nurses.

Visit their fundraising page for more details.