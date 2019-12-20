Theatre of Widdershins presents Rumpelstiltskin at Stamford Arts Centre on Saturday, December 21.

Poor Polly Buckwheat, the Miller’s daughter, is in a bit of a pickle! If she doesn’t turn a roomful of straw into gold by morning, the greedy King will turn a bit nasty. But should she accept the kind help of an eccentric dwarf who mysteriously appears in her prison cell?

Of all the fairytale characters, Rumpelstiltskin has got to be the most mixed up. He is helpful yet demanding; secretive yet nosy; short yet owning a name as long as his beard.

Rumplestiltskin (24607509)

Not surprisingly, this story of transformation will make you laugh and gasp at the same time!

Using puppets, music, storytelling and transforming sets, Widdershins aims to create gold on stage with this new version of the Grimm’s classic tale.

The show starts at 2.30pm and tickets cost £7.50 (£6.50) or £26 for a family of four.