Gritters are prepared for cold snap

With temperatures beginning to plummet across the county, the council’s gritting team are ready to battle any snow and ice.

The current weather forecast shows that this weekend will see the start of a very cold spell, which is likely to run right until the middle of March.

Lincolnshire county councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways and transport, said: “Temperatures are expected to fall rapidly, and, in some cases, will be in double minus figure at night. During the day, temperatures will struggle to rise above 0 and in the wind will feel like -4 or -5.

“There is also a risk of snow coming in from the east, although the forecast is uncertain. Where snow falls it will not thaw due to low temperatures and will settle quickly. The snow will be dry and powdery – unlike the usual wet snow we get. It will be easier to plough but prone to drift in the wind.

“As always, our winter maintenance team is monitoring the weather around the clock, and our gritters are on call 24/7 so they are ready to hit the road whenever they are needed.

“However, please be aware that once temperatures drop below -7 salt become less effective, so even treated routes may be hazardous.

“Please be assured that we will do all we can to manage the disruption.”

The gritters treat almost 2,000 miles of the county’s network, including all A and B roads. They also ensure there is treated link to all the main villages, schools and hospitals where possible.

For more on the county council’s gritting operations, including a map showing the county’s gritting routes, visit http://www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/winterweather.

For the latest news from the gritting team, follow @Lincs_Roads on Twitter.

Rutland is also ready for the cold snap.

Coun Nick Begy, portfolio holder for highways and deputy leader of Rutland County Council, said: “Our gritting teams are on standby 24 hours a day throughout the winter months to help reduce the impact of cold weather.

“Our priority is to treat the main routes throughout the county in order to keep people safe. This means gritting around 160 miles of roads, including all A and B roads, designated access routes into most villages, main routes to GP surgeries, hospitals and schools. If snow is forecast we will also grit the main footpaths in Uppingham and Oakham town centres and have learned from what happened over the Christmas period.

“Residents should also be prepared as it’s not possible to treat the entire highway network or keep treated parts clear of snow and ice at all times. We ask that drivers take extra care in winter weather. Communities can make use of the grit bins in towns and villages and these can be restocked if needed. We’d also encourage people to check in on elderly or vulnerable neighbours if the weather gets bad.”

Residents can contact the council if they have any concerns. Further information about winter safety and details of the county’s priority gritting routes can also be found online at: www.rutland.gov.uk