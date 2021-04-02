A Stamford in Bloom volunteer has expressed delight that their three missing planters have been returned - and accepts the disappearance as a 'misunderstanding'.

The display pots - complete with 6ft bamboo and two smaller plants - vanished from 'Woolworths passage' within a few hours of being put on show on Sunday last week.

Following an appeal in the Stamford Mercury, all three planters were returned anonymously this morning (Friday, April 2) with a note attached to one of the pots. To read the note, click here.

The plants were put back in their original location

A spokesman for Stamford in Bloom said: “We are very grateful to whoever returned the planters.

"They were accompanied with a note indicating that there had been a misunderstanding.

"We are just relieved that they are back in place and can be enjoyed by visitors to the town.

"It seems like the pots enjoyed a short holiday at someone’s home, which is more than the rest of us are able to do during these covid times!”

Lincolnshire Police officers were investigating the disappearance of the pots. The force has been contacted to see if it is continuing its investigation, but has not yet responded.

As part of Stamford in Bloom’s ongoing fundraising efforts, King's Cliffe Bakery in Stamford is running a raffle for a hamper worth £75. Tickets can be bought from the shop in Star Lane.

The group is also raising funds for improvements underway at Brownlow Terrace off Wharf Road through a JustGiving page. To see the donations page, click here.