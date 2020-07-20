Home   News   Article

Stamford Ramblers aim to turn lockdown strolls into a permanent habit

By Steve Creswell
-
steve.creswell@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 20 July 2020

A walking group in Stamford is planning to turn people’s lockdown strolls into a permanent habit.

Stamford Ramblers say hundreds of people discovered a passion for walking when they were only allowed to leave the home for an hour a day.

And now they are urging those same people to join up and reap the benefits of a good hike on a more permanent basis.

Read more
BourneHealthStamford

More by this author

Steve Creswell

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE