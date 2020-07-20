Stamford Ramblers aim to turn lockdown strolls into a permanent habit
Published: 12:00, 20 July 2020
A walking group in Stamford is planning to turn people’s lockdown strolls into a permanent habit.
Stamford Ramblers say hundreds of people discovered a passion for walking when they were only allowed to leave the home for an hour a day.
And now they are urging those same people to join up and reap the benefits of a good hike on a more permanent basis.
More by this authorSteve Creswell
