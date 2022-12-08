A new group is helping to catch drivers not sticking to the rules - or speed limit.

After fielding hundreds of complaints about speeding, Coun Richard Cleaver decided to take action to try catch the drivers.

He put his case to Stamford Town Council and after months it was agreed that funds would be provided for speed watch kit which cost about £300.

Diana Culshaw, Tricia Lipton and Richard Cleaver at a community speed watch

A group of 20 passionate volunteers rallied to devise a plan on how to crack down on speeding.

Tricia Lipton lives on Barnack Road and signed up to help after becoming worried about residents on her street. She has since realised that it is a wider problem across the town.

"It is about educating people about speeding and protecting the community," she said. " I think a lot of people don't realise how fast they are going.

Richard Cleaver, a South Kesteven District and Lincolnshire County councillor, measures the speed of a car

"We have found this particularly with electric cars."

Volunteer Diana Culshaw decided to join the group because she worries for her grandchildren when they cross the road.

The group currently covers Roman Bank, Tinwell Road, Barnack Road, Casterton Road, Little Casterton Road, Sidney Farm Lane, Empingham Road, Drift Road and Cedar Road.

They're out twice a week at peak times and details of any drivers caught are sent to the police.

'Prolific offenders' can expect a knock on the door from officers.

Speed is one of the 'fatal four' reasons for road deaths in the UK alongside drink or drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt and the use of mobile devices while behind the wheel.

Members of the community speed watch group Diana Culshaw and Tricia Lipton

"Sometimes people's perception of speed and volume of traffic are different to reality," said Coun Cleaver.

The group is required to put up a sign indicating they are monitoring speed in the area which makes the group believe if they are caught after that they 'deserve it'.

Coun Cleaver, who sits on South Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Council, has been campaigning for a change of policy so that 20mph enforceable speed limits can be implemented in the area.

Tricia Lipton and Richard Cleaver conducting a speed watch in Stamford

Currently the county council does not have the power to implement these.

The group thinks that sometimes on the roads considered 'rat runs' people forget about the speed limit.

"Everyone is so busy that they don't leave enough time for their journey," said Tricia.

Community Speed Watch stock image

"It could only be a five minute journey but they get stuck in traffic then rush.

"Our group is more about deterring people than catching them."

The group hasn't received any abuse from drivers but often get comments from people telling them about other roads they should be on.

"We need more volunteers to be able to cover more spaces," said Coun Cleaver.

To get involved call Stamford Town Hall on 01780 753808.