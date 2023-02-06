A community group has created winter warm packs to help those facing tough choices amid the cost of living crisis.

After realising the struggles people would face this winter Art Pop-Up, a Stamford-based organisation, made it its mission to ensure there was help available.

It received funding for the winter warm packs through the Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s mental health and wellbeing transformation programme.

Sam Roddan founder of Art Pop-Up said: “When we were asked to think about how we could support our participants and community through the winter period and difficulties with fuel poverty, it occurred to us that those returning from a 'warm space' to a freezing home were at risk and providing the warm packs would be a good way to support them to keep warm."

Inside the canvas tote bag pack is a pair of socks, a fleece neck warmer, thermal gloves and hat, a blanket and a hot water bottle.

Art Pop- Up designed hard copies of a schedule of warm spaces in Stamford and badges to indicate who the volunteers at these hubs are as well as holding a free workshop to teach people how to make draught excluders for doors.

Sam said: “People often wonder why we, as an arts organisation, reach out in these ways but we see our role fundamentally as community builders and in this case we have the contacts and know-how to pull the Stamford warm spaces schedule and 'warm welcome' branding together, along with the workshop and warm packs to support our community at a time of need once again.”

The packs are available from Stamford Foodbank, Christ Church, Second Helpings, United Reformed Church Hall, Lakeside Healthcare's Sheepmarket surgery, Stamford Library, Stamford Jobcentre, MindSpace, Stamford Free Church, George’s Food Hub and All Saints' Church.