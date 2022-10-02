A creative community group will be spreading cheer this festive season.

Art Pop-Up, a Stamford-based organisation, is launching a creative project to ensure no one is lonely this Christmas.

The Christmas Cheer Factory project will invite people to help create handmade cards and decorations to be distributed to the vulnerable, disadvantaged and isolated.

The group has received Arts Council England funding for the second year in a row for the project.

Art Pop-Up director, Sam Roddan, said: “You don’t have to be ‘good at art’ - just willing to have some fun and enjoy being a bit creative.

“We’ll work as a team to make the components and assemble the cards and decorations so we need everyone from those with neat handwriting to those who can wield a glue stick.

“Everyone can help no matter their ability. Some can paint the background, some can use punches to cut out decorations, some can glue it all together – we’ll make a production line and have some fun creating.

“Last year we hosted the parties the morning that the government announced immediate care homes closures to visitors because of covid, the gifts brought joyful tears to many when they realised that they had been made for them by the community.

“Of all the community work, we do this has been some of the most poignant and impactful”.

Christ Church will host the first month of the creative ‘factory’ which will run every Tuesday starting on October 4 and throughout November from 10am to midday.

Participation is free and all materials will be supplied.