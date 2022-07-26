Stamford Kiwanis have made a £10,000 donation to town-based charity Evergreen Care Trust.

Following a presentation on the trust's work given by Julie Mair and Su Fletcher from Evergreen, Keith Williamson, president of Stamford Kiwanis said: "We were very impressed by their presentation and how they coordinated everything with a relatively small team of admin staff.

"We know from previous donations we have made that Evergreen make good use of the funding we provide and that this donation will make a real difference to what they will be able to provide this year."

Evergreen Care Trust has received a substantial donation from Stamford Kiwanis

Julie, who is director and care manager of Evergreen, was delighted with the donation, saying: "This will help us plan with confidence and this amazing contribution will ensure our work to serve the local community can continue. We really appreciate the support that Kiwanis have given us over recent years”.

Stamford Kiwanis is a group that runs events and raises money for the local area. The group has a registered charity for its fundraising activities, which include a large fireworks display, a Santa Sleigh Run before Christmas, and Stamford Float Parade - which this year had to be cancelled due to the resurfacing of Red Lion Square.