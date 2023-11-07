Parent carers are looking for help to make Christmas a little bit more special this year.

Families from the Bourne 2 Shine support group are appealing for help to buy presents for children with disabilities and additional needs.

Sixty-two youngsters are booked to enjoy snacks with Santa at The Sugar Mill in Bourne next month.

Bourne 2 Shone parents and children

A gifting tree has been set up in the pub which includes a personalised tag for each of the children attending. People are invited to take a tag and either buy the listed gift themselves or donate money to cover its cost.

The gifts will be handed out by Santa at the event on December 10.

Bourne 2 Shine coordinator Lorraine Barnes said: “We aim to be a free point of access for our families. The cost of living is going up and a lot of parent carers can’t work which leads to money worries. This means we rely on the generosity of the public for donations.”

Bourne 2 Shone volunteers Jane Tindall and Lorraine Barnes add tags to the gifting tree

The group supports families of children with disabilities and additional needs. Its Facebook group has 280 members whose children either live or attend school in Bourne.

Lorraine’s 11-year-old daughter has autism and ADHD. She first sought help five years ago and has been running Bourne 2 Shine for the past few months.

“I don’t know where I would be without the group,” she said. “I didn’t know anything about autism or ADHD and it was like a weight was lifted once I joined. I felt I could open up and people would understand.

“The group has given me the confidence to be able to go out in public with my daughter and not worry what other people think. I’ve also made the best friends here.”

Bourne 2 Shines hosts a weekly coffee morning at The Sugar Mill for parents to chat. It runs on Mondays from 9.30am until 11am during term-time.

Gemma Laragy-Hully has been attending for two years. She lives in Grantham but her seven-year-old daughter attends the Willoughby School in Bourne.

She said: “It’s just nice to be with people who get it. It’s hard to be around normally-developing children at regular groups.”

Bourne 2 Shine also hosts a Tea Time Club for whole families at Escape Bourne. In future Lorraine hopes to widen the group’s reach, offering activities in school holidays and sessions tailored for different needs.

Along with manning the gifting tree, Sugar Mill landlord Tom Bellis is hosting a family fundraising quiz on Sunday, November 26 at 7pm. Entry is £2 per person, payable on the day, but places must be booked by calling 01778 424520.

Anyone wanting to buy a Christmas gift for one of the children can pop into the pub to choose a tag and follow the instructions to pay by cash, PayPal or buy it directly from Amazon.

Families wanting to access support from the group can get in touch via the Bourne 2 Shine Facebook page.