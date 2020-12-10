A group of dedicated women has continued its fundraising mission for Cancer Research UK.

This year the Burghley Ladies handed over a total of £49,000 to the charity, which will help to fund research at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

The group, which began in 1974, usually raise money through a variety of events including coffee mornings and luncheons with speakers. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic many methods of fundraising have not been possible.