An anti-racism group has received donations from two Stamford councillors.

Amanda Wheeler and Harrish Bisnauthsing, who represent residents of the town on South Kesteven District Council, gave £200 each to Stamford Anti-Racism Group (SARG) from their ‘ward grants’.

The money, along with a £30 donation from Cakes and Co, which is based in Stamford Walk, will be used to help print an extra 100 copies of the new Stamford World Cookbook, which features recipes from a variety of countries and cultures.