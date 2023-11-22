A group which offers ongoing support to people in Ukraine has issued a new appeal.

Boxes of Hope volunteer Teresa Mclean is collecting torches and batteries to help those affected by the conflict.

The team are hosting a collection stall at Essendine village hall’s craft fair on Sunday (November 26) between 11am and 3pm, but due to the limited space they will only be accepting torches, batteries and new children’s toys on the day.

Mandy Baxter of Boxes of Hope with items to send to Ukraine.

Teresa said: “The managing director of Boxes of Hope, Mandy Baxter, is hoping to man the stall, so if you want up to date information about what we are currently doing, please pop in for a chat.”

The group has collection points at 88 Gladstone Street in Bourne, 14 Belton Street in Stamford and Ryhall and Essnedine post offices for other donations including toys, canned food, toiletries, winter clothing, sleeping bags, nappies and baby wipes and dried pet food.