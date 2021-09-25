A social group has made a welcome return after covid paused its activities.

The Stamford U3A branch marked its return earlier this month by raising a cup of tea and digging into a celebratory cake.

Founded in 1982, the University of the Third Age (U3A), is a UK-wide movement of interest groups which provide opportunities to learn for fun, and give members who are no longer in full-time work the chance to explore new ideas, skills and activities together.

Anne Sedgwick, Beverley Meader, Michael Crowe, Roland Higgins, Jim Duncan of U3A

Roland Higgins, chairman of Stamford U3A, said its great to be back and to celebrate the merging of the group with the Welland U3A.

He added: “There are several sayings in the U3A which sum up our approach to life, they are ‘life is for living’ and we are ‘retired but not retiring’.

“The act of retiring, moving to a new town, or having a change in personal life can lead to people needing new friendships or wishing to develop their interests outside of their existing friendship circle.”

There are nearly 40 different interest groups in Stamford U3A, ranging from Scrabble and walking, to climate change action and table tennis.

In the past six months, the Stamford group has developed a railway history group, a mind gym, a cycling club and a ukulele group.

Roland believes the U3A is an excellent way to have a more interesting life.

To join call 07942 335 069 or e-mail: chairman2020@stamfordu3a.co.uk.