Home   News   Article

Coronavirus: Charities and community groups helping vulnerable people benefit from Lincolnshire County Council community fund

By Steve Creswell
-
steve.creswell@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 25 April 2020

Councillors have been handing out their share of a community fund to organisations that are helping vulnerable people through the coronavirus crisis.

The cash pot has been made available by Lincolnshire County Council with charities, voluntary and community groups urged to apply.

Each councillor has up to £3,000 at their disposal.

Read more
CoronavirusHealthPoliticsStamford

More by this author

Steve Creswell
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE