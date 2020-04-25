Coronavirus: Charities and community groups helping vulnerable people benefit from Lincolnshire County Council community fund
Published: 12:00, 25 April 2020
Councillors have been handing out their share of a community fund to organisations that are helping vulnerable people through the coronavirus crisis.
The cash pot has been made available by Lincolnshire County Council with charities, voluntary and community groups urged to apply.
Each councillor has up to £3,000 at their disposal.
