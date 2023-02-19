If home-grown fruit and veg is something you enjoy, then this year could bring a tasty opportunity.

Two allotment plots have become available at the Priory Road site in Stamford, and keen gardeners Peter Sullivan and Kevin Cook are full of the virtues of cultivating the land.

Peter, 69, who lives in Kings Road, Stamford, took on his allotment last year and has grown leeks, potatoes, carrots, runner and French dwarf beans, beetroot, herbs, garlic, lettuce and cucumber, as well has having an apple and a pear tree on his plot.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed it,” he said, looking fondly at his neatly enclosed land.

“For a Christmas present I was given 20 fence posts and two rolls of chicken wire!”

Kevin is chairman of the Priory Road Allotments Association, a role he’s held for nearly three of the nine years he has been an allotment gardener.

Each full plot comes with a shed and each half plot comes with half a shed - a full shed shared with another gardener

He likes the fact that the site attracts people at different stages of their lives, from people with young children, and couples, to people who have more time on their hands thanks to retirement. The oldest plot-holders are in their 80s.

“The two plots we have available are half plots, so they are ideal for someone who is new to gardening or who doesn’t want too much to look after.”

Each half plot comes with a shed that is shared with another half plot-holder, and people have water butts and draw any additional water from the River Welland, which runs along the southern side of the site.

Peter describes the site, which is sheltered on all sides by trees, as a ‘microclimate’, which can be a degree or two warmer than at his home, higher up in the town.

There are two sets of allotments off Priory Road in Stamford - one is run by Stamford Town Council and the other by Priory Road Allotments Association

The land slopes gently towards the river, a tilt that also angles the allotments towards the sunlight.

“It’s a cliché but the produce you can grow here tastes different from what you buy in the shops,” he said.

Anyone interested in renting a plot can contact allotments association secretary Sonja Turner for details by emailing prioryroadallotments@gmail.com

Some of the plots are fenced to protect produce from peckish wildlife

The plots are in a sheltered spot north of the River Welland

Allotment-holders can arrange their plot to suit their growing needs

The allotments look quite bare in winter, but are full of fruit, vegetables and flowers as the weather warms up

The entrance to the allotments is opposite Priory Court care home in Priory Road, Stamford

Two half plots are available to rent at Priory Road allotments in Stamford

Stamford Town Council also has allotments, with sites located off Priory Road, Queen’s Walk, Uffington Road and Water Furlong.