A charity that supports people through pregnancy through to becoming parents and grandparents has moved to new premises.

Bumps and Beyond began as a cupboard of clothes equipment at Stamford Hospital 14 years ago.

It moved to Pegasus House in West Street in 2020 but quickly outgrew the space there, prompting a move to the former Westside Gym, located opposite.

Volunteers and trustees helped to move the stock at Bumps and Beyond to new premises at the former Westside Gym in Stamford

Ian Scott, finance and fundraising manager, whose wife, Alice, was Bumps and Beyonds’ founder, said: “We had reached capacity at Pegasus House and had been looking around for new premises.

“When the gym closed we were able to take over two dance studios on the ground floor, which is a big plus because our volunteers and people using the charity won’t have to carry stock up and down stairs.”

The relocation was supported by a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund, which will cover three years’ running costs.

Having moved in a few days ago, the team of volunteers have been helping to sort and display all their stock, which is acquired through donations.

Items are available to parents-to-be, parents, carers and grandparents in return for a donation, or for free.

“We don’t sell anything,” said Ian. “We invite donations and people can just have the things they need but pretty much everyone makes a donation at a level they can afford.”

Needs vary, from people who have a baby prematurely and don’t have the right size clothing for them, through to grandparents who might need a pram or cot to help out with childcare.

Since starting in 2009, Bumps and Beyond has helped more than 10,000 people and it now has 11 volunteers and five trustees.

New volunteers are welcome to get in touch, as are people who think they might benefit from the resources the charity provides.

Bumps and Beyond is open on Mondays and Thursday from 9.30am to 1.30pm. Bumps and Beyond has a website at bumps-and-beyond.org or can be called on 01780 480493. People can also email hello@bumps-and-beyond.org.

A Nepalese evening organised by Ian that took place last night (Thursday, May 11) raised more than £1,700 for the charity.