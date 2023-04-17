Jars of glowing marmalade, uniform sticks of ripe rhubarb, and innovative handicrafts caught the eyes of the judges at a popular spring show.

The produce on display at the United Reformed Church Hall in Broad Street, Stamford on Saturday revealed the talents and diligence of Stamford Horticultural Society members, who have been hard at work at their allotments, veg plots, craft tables and kitchens for the past few weeks.

Vanessa Mackinnon grows fruit and vegetables at her allotment off Uffington Road and won second places with her lettuce and her compost - which she makes in a town council compost bin.

Vanessa MacKinnon with her allotment lettuce. Photo: Chris Lowndes

An advocate of allotment-growing, she thinks other keen gardeners should consider taking on a plot and said there are some available to rent from Stamford Town Council at the moment.

Anthony Biddle was a winner with his marmalade, the tastiness of which he believes is down to using ‘less sugar than the recipe suggests’. Judges commended him on the flavour, and awarded his jar first prize.

John Mitchell, show secretary, said: “We had more than 300 entries - as many as we’ve ever had for the spring show. Entries were particularly strong in the daffodils and tulips categories, despite the lateness of the show this year.

Linda and Anthony Biddle with prize-winning tea loaf and marmalade. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“Putting on an event like this takes a great deal of work and we are grateful to the ‘old guard’ and to the new people who have come forward to help.”

A raffle was held at the show and prizes available to win included a photo frame and panoramic print from Stamford Photo Express owner Andy Stretton, as well as donations from Walkers Bookshop, Cook, Marks and Spencer, and Mountain Warehouse.

The next meeting of Stamford Horticultural Society is on Thursday, May 4, when Steffie Shields will talk about landscape gardener Capability Brown.

Anthony Biddle, John Mitchell, and Bob and Kitty Beck. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The group meets at Christ Church Hall, Green Lane, and has a coach trip to the 156-acre RHS Garden Bridgewater in Salford planned on June 8. To find out more contact membership secretary Kitty Beck on 01780 757416.

The show attracted plenty of visitors. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Results:

Judy Measures won the WR Belton Cup for most points in the daffodils/narcissi section excluding pots, the Daffodil Society Diploma for the best pot of daffodils/narcissi, and the Daffodil Society Medal for the best daffodil/nacissi exhibit.

Judy Measures with her winning daffs. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Dai Lewis won the John Freeman Memorial Trophy for the most points in the 'other bulbs' class.

John Mitchell won the best exhibit award for other bulbs.

Eric Kendrick won the Notcutts Trophy for most points in the flower and foliage class.

Eric Kendrick holds up a cheery display. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Steve Harris won the E Steel Cup for the best exhibit in the flower and foliage class.

Judy Wilmott won the Garden News Spade of Merit for most points in the kitchen garden class.

Kay Bamford won the Floral Art Trophy and the best exhibit award for floral art.

Kay Bamford, winner of the best exhibit in the show. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Kitty Beck won the Carol Collins Trophy for most points in the cookery section.

Victoria Valentine won the Evelyn Hirst Trophy for most points in the handicraft section, and the best handicraft exhibit award.

John Mitchell won the June Griffiths Trophy for the most points in the photography section, and the best photo exhibit.

Nigel Callow and John Mitchell with the photo exhibition. Photo: Chris Lowndes

He also won the Members' Certificate for maximum points in the members' classes and the Newage Award for the maximum points in the show.