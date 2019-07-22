The flag was raised on Saturday morning as Corby Glenn revealed its 'identity.'

Around 20 people turned up to the village green to see the new flag, including representatives of its parish, district and the county council.

Corby Glen never had its own flag before but its parish council wanted a flag to reflect the history of the village, so it commissioned local artist Liz Patridge to create the design.

It features the historic St John's Church, the heritage-listed market cross and the sheep fair, which dates back to the 13th century and is believed to be the oldest in the country.

District councillor Nick Robins (Con- Castle) said: "The flag is now flying on the village flag pole for all to see. It gives Corby Glen an identity. We are a large village that is growing and this flag cements our identity."