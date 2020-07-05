South Kesteven District Council Leader Kelham Cooke writes about the challenge with Stamford
Published: 14:00, 05 July 2020
In his latest column, leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cooke writes:
Stamford is often viewed as the jewel in the South Kesteven crown, renowned for being England’s finest stone town with a vibrant town centre and a place firmly on the tourist trail.
It is a beautiful town, surrounded by some lovely Cotswold-esque villages. The challenge with Stamford, is how we preserve the heritage and architectural purity whilst enabling progress so that we provide local job and housing opportunities for all generations.
