In his latest column, leader of South Kesteven District Council Kelham Cooke writes:

Stamford is often viewed as the jewel in the South Kesteven crown, renowned for being England’s finest stone town with a vibrant town centre and a place firmly on the tourist trail.

It is a beautiful town, surrounded by some lovely Cotswold-esque villages. The challenge with Stamford, is how we preserve the heritage and architectural purity whilst enabling progress so that we provide local job and housing opportunities for all generations.