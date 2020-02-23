The #ShopStamford initiative and how it has grown is the subject of the third episode of the Stamford Podcast.

Sarah Sewell, owner of Energy clothing store in Ironmonger Street, discusses the #ShopStamford campaign she founded, along with Matt Wheatley, one of the committee members.

The Stamford Podcast, hosted by Graham Cook, Molly Warren and Lucy Harris, is available to download on Spotify and iTunes. For more information e-mail: info@stamfordpodcast.com.

From left, Molly Warren, Lucy Harris, Sarah Sewell, Matt Wheatley and Graham Cook

