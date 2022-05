Blood, sweat and tears were shed in a fundraising mission to help a four-year-old girl.

Will Fry, from Stamford, ran around the whole of Rutland Water every day last week - a total of 108.5 miles across seven days.

While many would describe this as a crazy challenge, for Will it was worth it for a good cause - raising money for his friend’s four-year-old daughter Thea Williams.