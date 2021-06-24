Tributes have been paid to long-serving community firefighter and dedicated family man Albert Exton.

A Stamford firefighter for 38 years, Albert helped to save many lives during his on-call shifts, as well as being a reassuring presence for people facing difficult circumstances and disaster.

The role, which was first based at the old fire station in Scotgate, also helped him to meet his wife of 54 years, Glenda, who worked as a control room operator for the fire service, and was based in Grantham.

Albert Exton served as a Stamford firefighter for 38 years

After meeting up for fire service social events and dates, the couple announced their engagement on Christmas day 1965 and married the following September.

Throughout their long and happy marriage they lived in Lancaster Road, Stamford, and it was there that they raised their two children, Karen and Trudy.

Albert was a good family man who, when he wasn’t at Peatling and Cawdron in Broad Street, the wine merchant where he worked for 31 years, or attending fire emergencies, would enjoy time at home.

“He idolised our daughters, and when he took retirement he liked to spend his time helping them,” said Glenda.

Karen describes her dad as “our childminder”, recalling that he would take his grandson Tom swimming and to Stamford Recreation Ground, and would treat them to nice surprises, such as cutting the grass, clearing snow from the path, or putting up Christmas lights outside.

Trudy added: “He was a fun-loving family orientated man who never wanted a fuss, but touched a lot of people’s lives through his generosity.”

Having enjoyed gymnastics at school, Trudy decided to do a coaching course in the sport. Ever-supportive, her dad joined her and the family soon became involved in gymnastics coaching in the Stamford area.

Albert and Glenda's golden wedding anniversary, with their children and grandchildren, and Albert's brother, Mick, far left

“We have been involved since Trudy was 11 years old,” said Glenda, who used to make rounds of sandwiches for the gymnastics group when they went to events.

Having helped hundreds of children enjoy the sport over the years, the family has been inundated with messages of condolence from those who knew Albert through his time as a coach.

Similarly, Albert got to know many people through the fire service, and in tribute to him a guard of honour formed at Stamford Fire Station on the corner of New Cross Road and Radcliffe Road yesterday (Thursday) as the funeral cortege passed at midday.

Firefighters pause in silent tribute

On one side, serving firefighters stood in silent tribute, on the other were fellow former firefighters, family and friends who could not attend the funeral because of covid restrictions.

The funeral cortege stopped in front of a guard of honour which formed at Stamford Fire Station (48548232)

A statement on behalf of those who served at Stamford Fire Station said the news of Sub Officer Albert Exton’s death had been met “with great sadness”, adding: “Serving and protecting Stamford from 1955 to 1993. Thank you for your service and dedication Albert, you will be missed by all. Our thoughts are with your wife Glenda and all your family.”

Albert died suddenly at home on May 29 aged 88 years. His funeral was held yesterday at the crematorium in Marholm and was followed by a small family gathering.